Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Price Target at $88.27

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $85.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

