Analysts Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $156.33

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.44.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.70. 911,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,700. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

