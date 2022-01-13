Analysts Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Target Price at GBX 636.25

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.25 ($8.64).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHB. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.96) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 616.50 ($8.37). 231,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 622.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 613.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 508.50 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 674.50 ($9.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

