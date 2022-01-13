Analysts Set Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:IOT opened at $24.75 on Monday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

