Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $39.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

HCCI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,644. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $763.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

