Analysts Set Expectations for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

NYSE UDR opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 294.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in UDR by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in UDR by 94.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 106,115 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

