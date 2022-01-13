Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $138.15

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,514,904. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

