Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Prudential Financial (PRU)

1/11/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

1/4/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $114.00.

12/2/2021 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PRU stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

