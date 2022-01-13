Analysts Offer Predictions for ASGN Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ASGN in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Truist Securities also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,937. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $131.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 52.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.