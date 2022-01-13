Analysts Issue Forecasts for FMC Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of FMC opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

