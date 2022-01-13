Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$1.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($5.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 621,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $141.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

