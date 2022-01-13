Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post $17.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.94. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

