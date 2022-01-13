Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.10 Million

Brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to announce $88.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $95.22 million. Celsius posted sales of $35.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $298.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.36 million to $305.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $507.36 million, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $570.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 554,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,910,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 356,817 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.86 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.