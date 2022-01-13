Analysts Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post sales of $71.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.54 million. AtriCure reported sales of $57.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $275.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $324.18 million, with estimates ranging from $322.70 million to $325.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $21,953,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

