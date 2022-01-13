Analysts Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.03. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. 137,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. Yandex has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 238,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 22.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Yandex by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

