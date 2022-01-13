Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.37 Million

Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report $241.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.70 million and the lowest is $237.30 million. RPC posted sales of $148.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $838.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.90 million to $844.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 2.00. RPC has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock worth $7,059,191. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in RPC by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RPC by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RPC by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.