Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.01). Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.81. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

