Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Masimo posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock worth $40,575,344 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $255.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.45. Masimo has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

