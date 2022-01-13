Analysts Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to post $665.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $664.10 million. Caleres posted sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

