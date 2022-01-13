Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post $76.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $76.22 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.42 million to $311.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $298.18 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $304.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 46,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.