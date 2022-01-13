Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 736,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,376 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $123,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $256,370,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $175.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

