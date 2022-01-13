Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post $61.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $83.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $79.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $338.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $360.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.09 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $436.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,267. Amyris has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

