AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0022

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $241,345.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.