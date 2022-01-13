Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $324.86

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $324.86 and last traded at $324.81, with a volume of 9210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

