American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.79. 137,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,030. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.93. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.