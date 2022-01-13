American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $37.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

