American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

