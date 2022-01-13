American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 478,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 8,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.42. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

