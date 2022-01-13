Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

AEE opened at $87.71 on Thursday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

