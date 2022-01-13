Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 70,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 367,692 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.