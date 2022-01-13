Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,179.32.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,448.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3,430.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

