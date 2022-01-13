Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.