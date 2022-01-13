AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00. The company traded as high as C$27.53 and last traded at C$27.46, with a volume of 699206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.83. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

