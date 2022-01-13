Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given New €41.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Alstom stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

