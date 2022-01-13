Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $3,207.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,207.64.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total transaction of $7,470,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,585 shares of company stock worth $397,211,370. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $32.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,832.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,913.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,816.81. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

