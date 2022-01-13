Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKF remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.66.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

