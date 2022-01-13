Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

AMR opened at $70.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.