Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Wenjun Li Sells 5,514 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,891,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

