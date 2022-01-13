Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Sells $282,978.48 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AOSL stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.