Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Sells $282,978.48 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AOSL stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.49.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
