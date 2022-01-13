Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of ALMTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

