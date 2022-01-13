Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allstate’s acquisitions and growth in the emerging businesses are evident from consistently higher premiums written over the years. The divestiture of Allstate Life Insurance Company will aid in streamlining its business and allow it to focus on high growth areas. Top line has improved over the years on the back of its broad product suite. Pricing discipline is also a positive. Its thriving service business provides a diversified revenue stream. The company’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to drive its margins in the days ahead. Sufficient cash generation abilities bode well for the company. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, the company is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. The company's high debt level leads to increased interest expense.”

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $123.79 on Monday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 50.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Allstate by 365.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 54,804 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allstate (ALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.