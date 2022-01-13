Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

