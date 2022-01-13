Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 305,229 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,302,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305,229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $340,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.