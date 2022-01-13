Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,491,076 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.55% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $517,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,739,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

