Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 107,793 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.54% of AMETEK worth $442,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $143.61 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

