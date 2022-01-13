Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of ALHC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.