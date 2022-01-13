Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $247.00 at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Barclays from $252.00 to $247.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

