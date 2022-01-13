Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Albertsons Companies updated its FY22 guidance to $2.90-2.95 EPS.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

