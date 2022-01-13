Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

ACI opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,395,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,755,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

