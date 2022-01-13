Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.