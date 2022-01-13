Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.
Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.